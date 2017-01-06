Flashback Friday: 1987 – Queen of Soul Makes History

It was 30 years ago this week, that Aretha Franklin became the first woman inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Other inductees that year included: Marvin Gaye, B.B. King, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, and Smokey Robinson.

Penn State defeated the University of Miami 14-10 in the Fiesta Bowl to win college football’s national championship.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 2,000 for the very first time.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the week: January 3, 1987:

#5 – Bruce Hornsby & The Range – The Way It Is

#4 – Gregory Abbott – Shake You Down

#3 – Duran Duran – Notorious

#2 – Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight

#1 – Bangles – Walk Like An Egyptian