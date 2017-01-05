Why The U.S. Army Is Warning Troops To Lay Off Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are just as popular with U.S. military personnel as they are with civilians, however the U.S. Army has issued a new report asking their servicemen to stop drinking them in excess.

Although the Army’s warning is specific to troops currently serving, it still applies for those of us who are not in the military. Many people rely on these drinks to stay awake during the day. But these beverages are loaded with caffeine and sugar.

Each energy drink typically contains 27 grams of sugar, which is actually 2 more grams than the daily recommended amount for women.

If you drink two a day, you’ve already had double your recommended daily sugar intake. That can cause your blood sugar to increase and put you at risk for Type 2 diabetes. However, the sugar-free versions aren’t much better. Artificial sweeteners have been tied to weight gain and other issues.

The amount of caffeine per serving is also alarming. Experts warn that this excessive amount can lead to trouble sleeping, which in turn, can make it harder to do your job to your fullest potential during the day. For servicemen and others in jobs with serious responsibility, this can have extreme consequences. Some servicemen who drink energy drinks regularly reported that they slept less than four hours per night, far short of the recommended eight hours.

The Army encouraged servicemen to replace their daily energy drinks with water, as it is cheap and doesn’t have the same side effects. Perhaps you should do the same.