Ski Free Friday on Lite 100.5 WRCH!

January 5, 2017 12:01 AM By Mike Stacy

Ski Free Friday on Lite 100.5 WRCH takes place every Friday now through February 24th between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

Simply listen for your cue to call in and win at 860-678-1005, #1005 with Verizon or 1-800-530-1005.  A random caller will win 2 ski lift tickets every hour courtesy of Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vermont – home of the most open terrain in the east!

okemo Ski Free Friday on Lite 100.5 WRCH!

For more on Okemo, CLICK HERE!

Ski Free Friday on WRCH is brought to you by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.  Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. Visit us at titosvodka.com.

titos logo standard cmyk Ski Free Friday on Lite 100.5 WRCH!

