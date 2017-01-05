Random Meet Up Spells Romance For John & Sandra

It took a causal bikers group to bring John from Manchester and Sandra from Litchfield closer together.

About five months ago their paths crossed thanks to a meet up group through meetup.com. Things are going well between the two of them enough to celebrate on New Year’s Eve at Maneeley’s in South Windsor.

Tonight Sandra was not feeling her best. John offers an attempt send soothing medicine to someone he cares about with a PillowTalk dedication with the hope that it will make her feel brand new. Listen by clicking below.