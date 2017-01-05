‘Glamour’ Hires All Women For Photoshop-Free Issue

Lena Dunham of the popular HBO series “Girls” is front and center on the cover of Glamour Magazine’s February Issue. Dunahm is flashing a smile and proudly showing off her legs, cellulite and all. Her quote perfectly sums up why she felt so drawn to doing this all female, no photo-shopped issue, “Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter — my body isn’t fair game. No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.” I am not always a huge fan of Dunham’s, I mean, I see a smart and bold woman and appreciate that.. but sometimes she does things with vinegar and dumps out the honey all together! In this case, I really got it; She is tired of the general population going along with internet trolls and body shaming. Check out the whole article and share with the women in your life.

