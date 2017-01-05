‘Glamour’ Hires All Women For Photoshop-Free Issue

January 5, 2017 10:44 AM By Joan Dylan

Lena Dunham of the popular HBO series “Girls” is front and center on the cover of Glamour Magazine’s February Issue. Dunahm is flashing a smile and proudly showing off her legs, cellulite and all.  Her quote perfectly sums up why she felt so drawn to doing this all female, no photo-shopped issue,Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn’t matter — my body isn’t fair game. No one’s is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there’s a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful.”  I am not always a huge fan of Dunham’s, I  mean, I see a  smart and bold woman and appreciate that.. but sometimes she does things with vinegar and dumps out the honey all together!  In this case, I really got it; She is tired of  the general population going along with internet trolls and body shaming. Check out the whole article and share with the women in your life.

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

New Podcast Network
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live