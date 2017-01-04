Friends Or More Than Friends

Shannon, Nick, and Katie from North Haven have all been friends for several years now. Shannon and Nick went to hairdressing school together at one point. Nick even worked at a salon in New York City at one time. About a year ago, Nick visited Australia for about a month. He liked it so much that he is about to go back to Australia this time for a year.

Wednesday night the three of them were just hanging out together listening to PillowTalk trying to make the most of their remaining time before Nick leaves. Shannon and Katie want Nick to know that they will miss him terribly while he is away in Australia but at least he will always be with them here in spirit until he returns.

“B” called from her car on Wednesday night reaching out to Chris of South Windsor. “B” and Chris are very good friends. There was a time that they were a little bit more than friends but recently have had to take one or two relationship steps backwards.

“B” said that she would like to get back to being a little more than just friends but that is up to Chris. What ever happens, “B” wants Chris to know that she misses him.