Patti from Windsor Locks had no idea that being a grandmother would feel the way it does. Like her mother always told her, “You don’t know what it feels like until it happens to you”. It is her first grandchild. Patti was so overcome with love for three year old Isabella that she just had to call PillowTalk to dedicate A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.

Listen to my conversation with Patti just like it sounded on the radio on PillowTalk on Tuesday night.