Tell Me Something Good January 3rd, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Arbors of Hopbrook

As you know, we’re proud of our history here in Connecticut…Especially when it comes to innovation

In fact, we’ve been innovating in Connecticut practically as long as there’s been a Connecticut that tradition continues today!!

Except instead of the cotton gin or the assembly line Connecticut is a hub for innovations in technology

In fact, Bloomberg News just ranked the most innovative states in the country and guess where Connecticut landed!

If you’re exhausted from a busy holiday season, we have some great news for you: There are lots of ways to rest and recharge in Connecticut this winter.

Listen to the podcast below: