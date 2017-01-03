Mandy is a large Catahoula/Aussie mix, hails from Arkansas originally, but has lived in her home in CT for many years. She is presently 9 years old and with the arrival of a baby she is seeking a quieter home. She is looking for a home with adults and needs to have a fenced in yard for exercise and ball throwing. Cuddling up to the cats in front of a warm fire would be second on her list. To learn more about Mandy, please call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org.