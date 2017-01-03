The holidays are a busy time, and we often place undue stress on ourselves. Whether it’s completing an important project at work, hosting holiday parties, preparing a mouthwatering feast or picking out the perfect holiday gifts, we regularly aim for perfection which can leave us exhausted and worn out. So, although it’s back to eating well (for the most part) and working out, going over board on diet and exercise is a sure fire way to NOT stay committed for the long run. Experts say the best changes are small changes. We can stick with these long term and therefore feel and see changes,

eliminate one thing per week from your diet: Sugar, packaged foods and white flour are a couple to start with add 10 minutes of exercise a day. This can mean a small walk with the dog or even crunches or squats during the commercial break of your favorite TV show.