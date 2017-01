I guess it’s true, the older you get, the faster time goes. To prove that point, here are 5 movies you may not believe are turning 25 this year. These were some of the biggest box office blockbusters of 1992!

WAYNE’S WORLD – Released February 14, 1992 – $183,097,323

A FEW GOOD MEN – December 11, 1992 – $243,240,178

BASIC INSTINCT – March 20, 1992 – $352,927,224

THE BODYGUARD – November 25, 1992 – $411,006,740

ALADDIN – November 25, 1992 – $504,050,219