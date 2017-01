WRCH Top 50 Of 2016

The Year in music from Mediabase 24/7. Here is a look at the Top 50 2016 YEAR-END CHART

1 ADELE HELLO

2 SHAWN MENDES STITCHES

3 MEGHAN TRAINOR LIKE I’M GONNA LOSE YOU

4 TAYLOR SWIFT WILDEST DREAMS

5 RACHEL PLATTEN FIGHT SONG

6 JUSTIN BIEBER LOVE YOURSELF

7 WALK THE MOON SHUT UP AND DANCE

8 ELLE KING EX’S AND OH’S

9 CHARLIE PUTH ONE CALL AWAY

10 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE CAN’T STOP THE FEELING

11 ED SHEERAN PHOTOGRAPH

12 PINK JUST LIKE FIRE

13 TAYLOR SWIFT STYLE

14 DNCE CAKE BY THE OCEAN

15 RACHEL PLATTEN STAND BY YOU

16 JASON DERULO WANT TO WANT ME

17 LUKAS GRAHAM 7 YEARS

18 ADELE SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER

19 ANDY GRAMMER HONEY, I’M GOOD

20 CHARLIE PUTH SEE YOU AGAIN

21 ADELE WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

22 X AMBASSADORS RENEGADES

23 JAMES BAY LET IT GO

24 R. CITY f/ADAM LEVINE LOCKED AWAY

25 SIA CHEAP THRILLS

26 KELLY CLARKSON PIECE BY PIECE

27 JUSTIN BIEBER SORRY

28 THE WEEKND CAN’T FEEL MY FACE

29 BEN RECTOR BRAND NEW

30 OMI CHEERLEADER

31 COLDPLAY ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME

32 SHAWN MENDES TREAT YOU BETTER

33 JUSTIN BIEBER WHAT DO YOU MEAN?

34 ELLIE GOULDING ON MY MIND

35 BON JOVI THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE

36 SELENA GOMEZ SAME OLD LOVE

37 MCGRAW HUMBLE AND KIND

38 TWENTY ONE PILOTS STRESSED OUT

39 ELTON JOHN LOOKING UP

40 HALEY REINHART CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE

41 RUTH B LOST BOY

42 NATHAN SYKES f/ARIANA GRANDE OVER AND OVER AGAIN

43 ROB THOMAS PIECES Atlantic

44 CHARLIE PUTH f/SELENA GOMEZ WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE

45 ANDY GRAMMER GOOD TO BE ALIVE (HALLELUJAH)

46 KATY PERRY RISE

47 MICHAEL BUBLE NOBODY BUT ME .

48 SAM SMITH LIKE I CAN

49 X AMBASSADORS UNSTEADY

50 RIHANNA SLEDGEHAMMER