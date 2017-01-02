New Year PillowTalk Love Song Trivia

Welcome to the first week of 2017. Are you ready for some fun? Are you ready for a brain teaser? You may want to share these with your friends to see who can come up with the correct answer.

We are taking you back to the first week of January every year 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 years ago. Use the clues below to see if you can come up with the title and artist of the #1 song this week in 2007, 1997, 1987, 1977 and 1967. The answers are found directly below so try not to peek. Have fun and good luck. Here are the clues:

1967

Made for Television

Neil Diamond

Smashmouth

1977

Soccer

America

Britt Ekland

1987

Prince

California Girls

#1 Song Of The Year

1997

Best New Artist 1993

Signature Song

Secrets

2007

Female Empowerment

Ne-Yo

Not Right

1967 – The Monkees I’m A Believer.

1977 – Rod Stewart Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright).

1987 – The Bangles Walk Like An Egyptian.

1997 – Toni Braxton Un-Break My Heart.

2007 – Beyoncé – Irreplaceable.