This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best brings us into the new year by talking to Jamie Crumley, a minister, blogger, podcaster, social media strategist, and spiritual entrepreneur. They will be covering such topics like her early experiences with the church, what does it mean to be Baptist, bringing the word in the social media age and much more. Music in this week show by Pharell, Alex Boyle and more.

