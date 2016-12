This week, Delilah gets a letter from a young man named Josh who’s friend is drinking, smoking and hanging out with a bad crowd. He is wondering if he should cut bait on the friendship. Here are Delilah’s comments.

Josh's Letter to Delilah WRCH playpause

Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemmas

Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452

Text:48484

http://www.delilah.com

Postal Address:

Delilah Show

4742 42nd Ave SW#1

Seattle , Washington 98116

Delilah Till Dawn

Weekends 8pm till 5am

Weekdays Midnight till 5am