Weekend According to Mike December 30th – January 1st

The Weekend According to Mike



MUSIC:

In the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun, take in a Free Show with The Spinners Friday at 8pm and Boogie Wonder Band Saturday at 8 & 11pm. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Tower of Power ring in the New Year Saturday at 7 & 9:30pm at Infinity Hall Hartford. (7pm is SOLD OUT) 866-666-6306 or http://www.infinityhall.com

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Jay Leno brings laughs New Year’s Eve, Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39. www.mohegansun.com

Legends in Concert play in the Fox Theater continues through Sunday with all of your favorite celebrity impersonators. Tickets $30-$40. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

It’s the FINAL performance for Bill Raymond as Ebeneezer Scrooge at Hartford Stage’s “A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas” ending today. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

EVENTS:

First Night Hartford takes place all around the downtown area with face painting, fireworks at 6pm and Midnight, crafts and all sorts of family fun! Venues include Bushnell Park, Bushnell Carousel, CT Science Center, Hartford City Hall, Hartford Public Library, Wadsworth Atheneum and more! Admission is $12 Adults and $3 Youth. If you’re South of Hartford, you may want to park at Comstock Ferre, 263 Main Street in Wethersfield and take the free J Bar Express! It runs continuously from 4pm to 2am to J Restaurant Bar on Washington Street in Hartford and Bushnell Park. It’s FREE!!! You can also make dinner reservations at J Restaurant 860-527-7764 and watch the ball drop from their patio at midnight (Yes, you can view the Fireworks from there!) For the events throughout Hartford visit http://www.FirstNightHartford.org

Celebrate the New Year on Skis at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield Saturday. The New Year’s Eve Torch Run begins at 8pm. Lift ticket required and bring your own headlamp or flashlight. You can also sit by a fire, sip cocktails and enjoy yummy food indoors at Fire at the Ridge for $95. http://www.powderridgepark.com

It’s a Murder Mystery Cruise with Lady Katharine Cruises out of Charter Oak Landing in Hartford Saturday with boarding at 6:30pm. Cruise only is $175 per person and includes dinner and show. Best Western accommodation packages are also available. www.ladykatecruises.com or 866-86-RIVER

Saturday at 5pm enjoy Hartford Wolfpack hockey as they skate against the Albany Devilsat XL Center in Hartford. Tickets $20-$47. www.HartfordWolfpack.com

The Holiday Planetarium Show: Let It Snow: A Christmas Musical Journey runs Sunday through Sunday at the Children’s Museum in West Hartford! Enjoy animated holiday images with classic Christmas music… $3 plus regular admission which is $14.75. Museum membership is worth investigating for discounts and free admission throughout the year! http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. www.ctrivermuseum.org

Winterfest features free ice skating at Bushnell Park and free skating rentals too daily 11am to 8pm through January 8, 2017! http://www.winterfesthartford.com While you’re there, take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford is a two-mile drive thru show that transforms Goodwin Park into a wonderland of holiday magic with over a million twinkling lights through New Year’s Day. $15 per car. www.holidaylightfantasia.org