Quick Day Trip for Kids Vacation: Make Your Own Soda at Avery’s TODAY!

Avery’s Soda in New Britain has had a bunch of requests from folks wanting to bring their kids in to do a Make Your own Soda session during vacation this week. So they are setting aside some time to do a mini version of our Make Your Own Soda parties.

Here are the details: It will cost $5 per person. They will tour the factory and each person will get to make one bottle of soda and create their own custom label. They will do it today (Friday the 30th) from 10am and 2pm. No appointment needed, just drop in!

Call the shop if you need more info: (860) 224-0830