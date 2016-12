The Hershey company is mixing things up for 2017! Red Velvet Cake Kit Kats!!

They created and intended to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2017 with the new flavor choice… BUT they have been spotted on sale at select Walmart stores and online.

They are still pretty hard to find so keep your eyes peeled for them! This new limited-edition flavor should start showing up on the shelves at retailers nationwide over the next few weeks.

