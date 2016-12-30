Most Requested PillowTalk Love Songs In 2016

It’s a lot of fun to watch the evolution of a hit song. To watch it catch fire. It goes on the radio and the PillowTalk requests begin to roll in. Something about it speaks to your heart, resonates with you, reminds you of someone or describes the state of your relationship. Sometimes it’s obvious or a no brainer, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes instead of getting the name of the song, listeners give me a piece or a fragment of the lyrics. Eventually a song gains traction and we wonder what life was like before it came along. Now we can’t imagine our daily lives without it.

Here are the three most requested love songs over the last several months of 2016 on PillowTalk. It’s refreshing and encouraging that the songs come from some of the most talented and resourceful new artists.

Thank you so much for continuing to reach out to PillowTalk for a request or dedication when sharing special moments with those who mean the most to you.

Thanks for making PillowTalk the place you turn to for love and romance on the radio.