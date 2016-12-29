Planning Ahead For Next Christmas

I am not usually one of THOSE people. You know the type, they go the day after Christmas to the close out sales and get everything from wrapping paper to ornaments and gifts at half price for the next year? Well, this is something different. My kids and I were thinking about making each other gifts for next year and none of us are really super crafty. We want to do this for a few key reasons.

It really does take some thought and time and that is truly a gift We are all kind of at the point where we have what we need We enjoy our time the most with one another… that is the true gift.

I saw some great ideas but my favorite came from a guy selling Christmas trees. He had taken some driftwood and craved it into a candle holder like three small holes in the top for tea lights. I think i can do that! Anyway it’s going to take time and planning. What if any, ideas do you have? email me at jdylan@cbs.com