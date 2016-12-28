I’ll Toast To That: Tea’s That Can Cure!

Wow, It is the end of a decadent Season! I ate too many… (fill in the blank) well, my friend Ting, at Green Tea house in Blue Back Square West Hartford is an herbalist and has successfully cured my cold with Blueberry Silver Tea and so I asked her what other teas she uses for common problems. Here is her list:

With people feeling tired and no energy and out of shape what tea energizes? The green tea Snow Jasmine, Dragon well and light- fermented Oolong tea, Phoenix Oolong tea are great for energy. The caffeine in these tea are about 25-30 % of a cup of coffee and will not making you feel jittery but maintains energetic feel for 6-8 hours With people wanting to cleanse from all the bad cookies and food choice during the Holidays? Chinese Pu-reh tea is great for cleansing, detox, and helps dissolve greasy foods. Best for weight lost. I recommend Raspberry Puerh and Strawberry Puerh What tea can complement peoples goal setting by helping with memory, brain power and energy? The Matcha green tea is good for mental focus and increases memory. It is powdered premium green tea, it is also morning pick up tea and people put it into power foods and shakes How about helping to make folks get over a common cold easier and quicker? Our white tea is called Blueberry Silver which is the one I gave Joan . This is such a magical tea that we recommend it to customers who are experiencing cold, congestion, headache. White teas are also known for Anti-aging and increases complexion. I highly recommend our premium White tea Jasmine Silver Needle white tea. This is the tea invented 2000 years ago and was offered to the emperors of China for preserving youthful skin🙂

Let’s toast a cup of Tea to great health in the New Year!