Back with the Ex – UConn Football Chooses Randy Edsall

According to the Hartford Courant, Randy Edsall will be back as the new University of Connecticut Football Coach. He left in 2010 after the Fiesta Bowl to take the Maryland Football Coaching job. It didn’t work out in Maryland and they parted ways.

Listen, I love UConn… I follow Men & Women’s basketball and football… I paid tuition to the school too! The fact that they are bringing back Randy Edsall tells you everything you need to know about FOOTBALL in CT… no one wants the job and it will take a miracle to make it successful.

Don’t get me wrong, I like Randy Edsall. You just don’t go back after a break-up (we’ve all had that experience, right?!?)

There has to be a way to build up football so it doesn’t drag down basketball. By the way if we are going #tbt, let’s bring back the old Jonathan! LOL

Email me your thoughts at mjstacy@cbs.com