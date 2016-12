What do these two sets of names have in common? If you said, “They got married in 2016” then you are correct.

Can you figure out who married who? Try your luck at matching them up. Try not to look at the answers below.

A. Michael Phelps

B. Jerry Hall

C. Robert Verjavec

D. Ciara

E. Jose Antonio Baston

F. Eniko Parrish

1. Russell Wilson

2. Eva Longoria

3. Kevin Hart

4. Kym Johnson

5. Rupert Murdoch

6. Nicole Johnson

Answers:

A6, 1D, F3, 5B, C4 2E