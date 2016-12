This is one we had our eye on for a longtime… and Leia, Mike & Mary all got one! It’s called Key Smart and replaces your key ring with a swiss army style holder for all of your keys. It is a little time consuming to put together (at least for Mike!! LOL) but it’s a great gadget!

Here is the conversation if you missed it!

Try It Tuesday - Key Smart WRCH playpause

Check out the website at http://www.Keysmart.com