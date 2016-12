Grace is a gorgeous, affectionate 3 year old girl who LOVES petting. It’s adorable how she finds ways to lie all over people — this beauty will definitely keep you warm and cozy! This sweet girl has a relaxed, laid-back style. We don’t know if she has had experience with other animals or if she’s fond of them. But she definitely likes people and can’t wait to be your new best friend! For more information on beautiful Grace, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org