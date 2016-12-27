LITE Snack For NYE: Creamy Cauliflower Dip Recipe

December 27, 2016 11:55 AM By Joan Dylan

It’s The Holiday Season…and oh boy am I feeling it! I had a blast eating tons of Holiday snacks and the Season isn’t over! Its time to get smart about snacking for New Years Eve. I found this over the Christmas break and loved it!

Nutrition Information:

  • 74 calories
  • 6 grams of fat
  • 65 milligrams of sodium

Ingredients:

  • 1 head cauliflower, steamed
  • 2 tbsp tahini (its like a nut butter)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic
  • juice from 1 lemon
  • dash of sea salt and black pepper
  • pinch of cumin, paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, and onion powder

How To Make It:

  1. Throw all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth.
  2. Taste and add more seasoning as you see fit.
  3. Serve with sliced veggies, olives and homemade almond flour crackers or even as a dip for finger foods (like these chicken fingers).

 

