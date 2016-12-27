LITE Snack For NYE: Creamy Cauliflower Dip Recipe

It’s The Holiday Season…and oh boy am I feeling it! I had a blast eating tons of Holiday snacks and the Season isn’t over! Its time to get smart about snacking for New Years Eve. I found this over the Christmas break and loved it!
Nutrition Information:
- 74 calories
- 6 grams of fat
- 65 milligrams of sodium
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, steamed
- 2 tbsp tahini (its like a nut butter)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove garlic
- juice from 1 lemon
- dash of sea salt and black pepper
- pinch of cumin, paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, and onion powder
How To Make It:
- Throw all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Taste and add more seasoning as you see fit.
- Serve with sliced veggies, olives and homemade almond flour crackers or even as a dip for finger foods (like these chicken fingers).