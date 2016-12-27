LITE Snack For NYE: Creamy Cauliflower Dip Recipe

It’s The Holiday Season…and oh boy am I feeling it! I had a blast eating tons of Holiday snacks and the Season isn’t over! Its time to get smart about snacking for New Years Eve. I found this over the Christmas break and loved it!

It only takes a few minutes of listening to know that Joan absolutely loves keeping you company during each day. You can almost see the smile on her face while she’s talking about the latest release from a favorite artist, discussing plans for...