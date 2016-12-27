Dr. Ducharme’s Blog December 26, 2016 Embracing the Moment

It is hard to believe. Christmas 2016 is over. The shopping, cooking, cleaning and stress are done. Hopefully, you were all able to enjoy the holiday. As we move towards 2017 I wanted to share a tradition that I learned about from my incredibly dear friend. Every year, on her birthday, she exercises the number of minutes as her age. She embraces the day and her age. Sometimes the type of activity may change, depending on health issues which sometimes seem to accompany aging…knees, shoulders, foot etc. But, regardless of any physical issues of the moment she begins each birthday with a celebration of what she is physically able to do that day. I also want to make it clear, that she always seems to push herself beyond anything I have ever done. She has determination and a way of life that I so admire. I wonder what each of you could do to celebrate your gift of life and all your own capabilities.

It is so easy to think of the negatives, the difficulties we face and what we can’t do. But, as long as we are alive it is important to embrace and appreciate what we can do. We may do it more slowly, we may need to rest more often, but we clearly have choices. We can look at each day as an opportunity or throw it away, never to be regained.

This holiday season I have been blessed to have kids and grandkids visiting. This morning, I opened my eyes to a little girl’s face looking at me asking…”Grandma, can I please have breakfast?” In spite of my cozy bed on a rainy morning, I answered, “of course”. I can sleep another day. But how many more times can I be sure that she will need me or that I will be able to just get up and make her breakfast. I hope it will be for many years. But who knows? And with that in mind…the who knows part, I choose to embrace every day with love, energy and a celebration of what I really can do!

Please share how you celebrate your own life and capabilities.