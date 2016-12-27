Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists React

Here's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news. December 27, 2016 2:04 PM

By Radio.com Staff

Carrie Fisher has passed away and fans, friends and artists mourn her loss. The Star Wars actress was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, her spokesman confirmed.

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fisher is also said to be reprising her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII. An official from Lucasfilm confirmed to TMZ that the Fisher had “absolutely wrapped” filming.

Fisher was 60.

Here’s what music community and various figures in entertainment had to say upon learning of the news.

The toughest princess in the galaxy. We'll miss you, Carrie.

