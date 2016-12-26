Slow Cooker Apple Cider Recipe

December 26, 2016 10:00 AM By Joan Dylan

I havent been drinking adult libations lately and sooooo I need my own little fun in a cup. Well, this recipe by  Jennafer Ashley will have your whole house smelling like spiced apples. Great for parties or for cozying up to someone on a chilly night!

Ingredients:

8 cups water

9 apples

1 orange

1/2 cup coconut sugar

4 cinnamon sticks

1/2 t whole cloves

1/2 t ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Add water to slow cooker, and turn on low temperature setting. Cut apples and orange in half. Place apples and orange halves into water. Add nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon sticks. Cover and cook 6 hours.

Use a large spoon or potato masher to mash apples. Cover and cook an additional hour.

Remove oranges and cinnamon sticks. Use a soup ladle to spoon cider over a mesh strainer and into a pitcher. Serve hot or chilled.

