Shawn Mendes: WRCH Featured Artist Of The Week

Shawn Mendes, The WRCH Artist Of The Week. Rumor has it, he spent Christmas break binge watching “All” the Harry Potter movies in spite of the fact he has not read all the books. Why not. His latest album is now out as of December 23rd..Live at Madison Square Garden. Here is the track List.

The Weight Treat You Better Lights On I Don’t Even Know Your Name. Aftertaste, Kid In Love & I Want You Back(Medley) Bad Reputation Ruin Life Of The Party Three Empty Words Don’t Be A Fool Mercy Never Alone & Hey There Delilah Stitches

He has gained a lot of respect at this young age. In Billboard magazine, David Massey the President/CEO of Island Records says, “The reaction to ‘Stitches’ has been phenomenal, Shawn is part of [a group of] influential young artists who are breaking and rewriting the rules of the game”. Here is “Stiches” his first hit. S

Shawn Peter Raul Mendes (born August 8, 1998) is a Canadian singer and songwriter. He attracted a following in 2013, when he began posting song covers on the popular video sharing application Vine. The following year, he caught the attention of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records A&R Ziggy Chareton which led to him signing a deal with the record label. Mendes went on to release his debut single “Life of the Party”, which become successful in his native Canada. Following the release of his first single, he has released both an EP and a studio album, and has headlined a solo tour. Click HERE for complete Bio.

