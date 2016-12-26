Give Yourself A Present

In a way it sounds like a question you hear in a job interview. It’s a question that seems to come up over the years among people who are dating or thinking of dating each other. And that is where do you see yourself in the future.

I was having a conversation with someone of the opposite sex recently. And she asked me “Where do you see yourself in five years?” And I thought, I see the answer to that question at this point in my life a lot differently than I did in my teens, 20’s and 30’s.

Being quite comfortable in my skin and happy with my life, I was much more interested in living now in the moment rather than thinking about the future and wishing I could be somewhere else.

I am more appreciative of my life now and my health is more important now than it was when I thought I would live forever in my youth. My goals are simpler now: Having good health, having fun sharing my life with a companion and making the most of what time I have left however long or short that is.

The point is NOW becomes the most important thing. Happiness resides in the intense recognition of the present, not regretting or reliving the past or wishing your life away in a rush to get to the future.

I always remind listeners of this who call in and seem either anxious or depressed.