This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

December 25, 2016 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Christmas Music!  Leia is in Monday… then, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary Tuesday morning at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

 

 

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –    
You’ll win a pair of tickets to “Beautiful” the Carole King Musical at the Bushnell in Hartford January 17, 2017!

 

beautiful This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new!  Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Arbors of Hop Brook at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!

P.S. ‘Tis the Season… Storm Center is open 24/7 and it couldn’t be easier.  No need to wait till the end of the weather forecast.  Check on your school anytime with your computer or smart phone at http://www.WRCH.com!

