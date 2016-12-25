This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Christmas Music! Leia is in Monday… then, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary Tuesday morning at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
7:40 Show Me the Goodies –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to “Beautiful” the Carole King Musical at the Bushnell in Hartford January 17, 2017!
Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new! Mary will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Arbors of Hop Brook at 8:10
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by Green Pasture Meats!
P.S. ‘Tis the Season… Storm Center is open 24/7 and it couldn’t be easier. No need to wait till the end of the weather forecast. Check on your school anytime with your computer or smart phone at http://www.WRCH.com!