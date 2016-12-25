Recipe For Leftovers: Mashed Potato Cheddar Soup

Ok so it sounds strange but really its just regular potato soup! Technically if you’ve made mashed potatoes you’ve just saved yourself the hassle of pureeing them for a soup later. I didn’t realize this until I tried this recipe (skeptically) a few years ago. Now its an absolute MUST this time of the year.

I cant stand to see people put food in the garbage, now wherever I go for the holidays they know to bag box and package all those leftovers they were gonna throw away and I’ll take them home and re purpose them! This is a saver recipe, once you’ve made it I promise you’ll keep it forever. Click here to see the full recipe!