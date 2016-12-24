Easy Post Holiday Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Calzones

December 24, 2016 12:00 PM By Leia

This video popped up a few days ago and I cant help but share it because lets face it, one of the hardest things about the holidays is figuring out what to do with the leftovers. This recipe is a nice alternative to the usual things you’ve heard about.

I do love a good potato soup recipe for those leftover mashed potatoes (I’ll share that one with you tomorrow!) and even the croquettes made with leftover stuffing. This is a little different though and for a lot of us, spicy isn’t a flavor we can expect around the holidays. Check this video out and see how easy it is to make these. The recipe says to use a rotisserie chicken but I’ll be using whatever leftover turkey or chicken I’ve got!

