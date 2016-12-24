DIY: Dollar Store Snowscape

I had a day or two off at the beginning of the week and I put together this D.I.Y. “Snowscape” that is sitting at my front door. I am proud of it for two reasons number one it surely up- cycled a bunch of things i was going to throw out and cost a mere three bucks. number two? Well, i am not crafty but this would almost fool you!

Here’s what you will need:

Battery operated candle Greenery and berries or pine cone or use old ornaments. Sugar any glass jar or trifle dish.

That’s it! you need nothing else at all. Put some sugar on the bottom of your dish, arange the candle in the bottom and your greens, berries and or broken ornaments around the base of the candle. I found an old wreathe that wasn’t gonna make it this year and used pieces off of it so i was quite pleased with the up-cycling that took care of.