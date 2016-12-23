The Weekend According to Mike December 23rd – 25th

December 23, 2016 6:10 AM By Mary Scanlon

The Weekend According to Mike

MUSIC:

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017.  See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia.   Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95.  www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Legends in Concert play in the Fox Theater continues through January 1st with all of your favorite celebrity impersonators.   Tickets $30-$40.  1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

It’s the FINAL year for Bill Raymond as Ebeneezer Scrooge at Hartford Stage’s “A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas” running through December 30th.  Tickets $25-$90.  860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

EVENTS:

 

 

The Holiday Planetarium Show: Let It Snow: A Christmas Musical Journey runs Sunday through January 1st at the Children’s Museum in West Hartford!  Enjoy animated holiday images with classic Christmas music… $3 plus regular admission which is $14.75.  Museum membership is worth investigating for discounts and free admission throughout the year!   http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th.  Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt.  There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers!  Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12.  www.ctrivermuseum.org

Winterfest features free ice skating at Bushnell Park and free skating rentals too daily 11am to 8pm through January 8, 2017!   http://www.winterfesthartford.com  While you’re there, take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season!  860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford is a two-mile drive thru show that transforms Goodwin Park into a wonderland of holiday magic with over a million twinkling lights through New Year’s Day. http://www.holidaylightfantasia.org

