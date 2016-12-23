The Weekend According to Mike



MUSIC:

The Beatles: A Magical History Tour stops at the Great Cedar Exhibition Hall at Foxwoods through February 5, 2017. See the largest collection of Beatles memorabilia. Tickets Adults $15.95, Seniors & Vets $13.95 and Children 6-18 $10.95. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

THEATER:

Legends in Concert play in the Fox Theater continues through January 1st with all of your favorite celebrity impersonators. Tickets $30-$40. 1-800-200-2882 or http://www.foxwoods.com

It’s the FINAL year for Bill Raymond as Ebeneezer Scrooge at Hartford Stage’s “A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story of Christmas” running through December 30th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

EVENTS:

The Holiday Planetarium Show: Let It Snow: A Christmas Musical Journey runs Sunday through January 1st at the Children’s Museum in West Hartford! Enjoy animated holiday images with classic Christmas music… $3 plus regular admission which is $14.75. Museum membership is worth investigating for discounts and free admission throughout the year! http://www.thechildrensmuseumct.org

The Connecticut River Museum in Essex hosts its 23rd Annual Holiday Train Show Saturday through February 20th. Check out more trains and scenery than ever before including a 26 operational model train layout with a scavenger hunt. There is also an American Flyer and Lionel Train layout designed for toddlers! Adult Admission is $10, $8 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12. www.ctrivermuseum.org

Winterfest features free ice skating at Bushnell Park and free skating rentals too daily 11am to 8pm through January 8, 2017! http://www.winterfesthartford.com While you’re there, take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Holiday Light Fantasia at Goodwin Park in Hartford is a two-mile drive thru show that transforms Goodwin Park into a wonderland of holiday magic with over a million twinkling lights through New Year’s Day. http://www.holidaylightfantasia.org