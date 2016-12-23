The Most Requested PillowTalk Christmas Songs

We’re slowly bringing 2016 in for a nice smooth landing by looking at the most requested Christmas songs during the holidays on PillowTalk.

Is it the overtly direct nature of the message? Is it the Darlene Love/Phil Spector like sound that makes one nostalgic for a simpler time? Or is it the rangy energy of the talented songstress herself? Maybe it’s a combination of all of these things. Whatever it is, All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is once again our most requested Christmas song on PillowTalk.

Maybe it’s the confidence of a precocious little girl with a big voice. Maybe it’s the hysterical hyperbole of bringing a hippopotamus in through the front door or classifying a hippopotamus as a vegetarian. If Mariah Carey set the table for romance on PillowTalk this holiday season, Gayla Peavey’s I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas certainly provided it’s share of amusement if not humor as our second most requested Christmas song on PillowTalk.

We hope you enjoyed requesting your favorite songs during the holidays and all year long. I enjoyed playing them for you, bringing you happiness at the end of a long day and bringing you closer to someone you love. Love IS the answer. Only we can keep it alive and we must if we expect to have the quality of life we all want.