Flashback Friday: 1970 – North Tower of WTC Becomes World’s Tallest Building

On December 23, 1970 The North Tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan tops out at 1,368 feet, making it the tallest building in the world.

Also that month, the Environmental Protection Agency was established.

And Paul McCartney filed a lawsuit in England seeking to dissolve the Beatles legal partnership.

These were the top 5 songs headed into Christmas 1970 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart:

#5 – Santana – Black Magic Woman

#4 – Dawn – Knock Three Times

#3 – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Tears of a Clown

#2 – The Fifth Dimension – One Less Bell to Answer

#1 – George Harrison – My Sweet Lord