Most Requested PillowTalk Christmas Songs

We’re winding down 2016 by unveiling some of the most requested Christmas songs this year on PillowTalk during the final weeks of the holiday season.

A pleasant surprise this year getting lots of requests on Pillowtalk is Last Christmas by Wham. It. Was originally released as a single with Everything She Wants In 1984.

It’s one of the best selling singles never to reach #1 in the U.K. Not even thought of as a traditional Christmas song by some, it obviously gets to the heart of the matter where romance is concerned. Especially if the holiday season has been bittersweet. The song has been covered by numerous artists from Taylor Swift to Carly Rae Jepsen to Ariana Grande.