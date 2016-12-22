4 Tips From The TSA to Ease Your Christmas Travel

December 22, 2016 4:15 PM By Chuck Taylor

If you’re flying somewhere for the Holidays, here are some handy tips courtesy of the TSA:

  • FRUITCAKE IS ALLOWED IN YOUR CARRY-ON! – Delta Airlines even allows you to bring a Christmas Tree on board (with prior arrangements.)
  • SNOW GLOBES ARE NOW PERMITTED – They must be the size of a tennis ball or smaller, and the entire thing, including the base, needs to fit in the same quart-sized bag that holds your toiletries and other liquids.
  • DON’T WRAP YOUR GIFTS – Unless you want to wrap them again once you reach your destination. Wrapped gifts are allowed, but if a TSA agent needs to inspect a gift, they’ll have to unwrap that present you were hoping to see someone else open.
  • FEEL FREE TO WEAR THAT UGLY SWEATER – However, if it’s homemade, or has blinking lights or wires, you’re probably gonna get a pat down.

 

