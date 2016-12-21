The Most Requested PillowTalk Christmas Songs

I thought we would begin to wind down 2016 by looking at some of the most requested Christmas songs over the last several weeks.

Her real name was Frances Gumm. The generations that came after her know her only as “Dorothy” in the classic film The Wizard Of Oz. The career of Judy Garland was so much more. She starred in numerous films. She was one of the first women to host her own television network variety show. She was the first woman to win a Grammy award for “Album of The Year.” Her live concert appearances around the world that left overflow audiences enraptured and spellbound. She threw herself into every performance like no other, making her one of the most dynamic performers of the 20th century. Judy Garland’s tumultuous personal life ended too soon at age 47.

Her version of Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas still tugs at the heart strings making it one our most requested Christmas songs this year on PillowTalk.