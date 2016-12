This song secret is about a song recorded in World War 2, that has the distinction of marking the end of the Viet Nam war some 30 years later. As the North Vietnamese were surrounding Saigon, there was to be an evacuation plan to get any remaining Americans out to safety.. They were instructed to listen to the radio for this a specific command, and then head for the US Embassy. I’ll tell you what happen below, and show you the video of the song too.

