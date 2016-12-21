Amy Schumer Gets to Play Santa!

The “Trainwreck” star got the opportunity to star as Santa Claus for her whole family this Christmas when she surprised her dad Gordon, when she revealed that she had bought back the farm the family previously owned. When Schumer was a child, her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and her family went bankrupt.

I saw the entire article on People.com and they even show a screen shot of Schumer face timing her dad with the news! “Today I bought my father’s farm back,” she captioned the photo. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Such a feel good story!!!