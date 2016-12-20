What’s At The Top Of Your Tree?

Two weeks before Christmas I was sitting in the living room talking with my girlfriend. She posed a question to me. What do you usually put at the top of your Christmas tree, an angel or a star?

Fair question. Assuming that you celebrate Christmas, what do you have at the very top, the peak of your Christmas tree? Is it the same every year? Is there anything symbolic about your choice? Does it have any religious significance or does it have something to do with a family tradition?

Take our poll and/or tell us about your tree in the “Leave A Reply” section below or even send us a photo of your Christmas tree. Have a wonderful holiday!