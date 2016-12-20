The Busiest Shopping Day of The Year Is Still To Come

If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping yet, you’re not alone. While most people think of Black Friday as the busiest shopping day of the year, when it comes to retail sales, it’s been the Saturday before Christmas for the last several years. However, since Saturday is Christmas Eve this year, and a lot of stores will be closing early, it’s predicted that Friday (12/23) will be this year’s busiest shopping day!

According to RetailNext Inc., the busiest day in terms of traffic, was this past Saturday (12/17). However, Friday (12/23) is expected to be the biggest shopping day in terms of holiday sales. This is the first time in many years that Black Friday hasn’t topped either list. Experts say that with more stores opening on Thanksgiving Day, it has cut down on the number of people who head out the following day.

RetailNext says the busiest days this year, in terms of store visits, are: