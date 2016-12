Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Arbors of Hopbrook

We all think Connecticut is a great state, which is why we started “Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut”.

We know about our unsurpassed quality of life but now we have more proof how awesome the Nutmeg State really is!

This week it’s about a billion dollar business bringing jobs to Connecticut and lots of ways to celebrate the season!

Listen to the podcast below: