New Advent Tradition: 24 Pieces of Cheese!

Just think of it – 24 individual pieces of cheese, waiting for you every December morning in the run-up to Christmas. Well, we’re a bit late this Christmas, but if you like shopping close out at the end of the Season, and you like unique and funny gifts, this is for you. London-based blogger Annem Hobson had a dream: cheese instead of chocolate in an Advent Calendar. Now, I prefer that later but people laughed at her and said it would never sell. She made the proto-type and boy were those skeptics wrong! Annem got a lot of attention last year when she created her own cheese advent calendar, with 24 individually-wrapped cheese pieces – including Stilton, goats’ cheese and Gouda.