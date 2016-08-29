Moto Monday: That Which Does Not Kill Us….

August 29, 2016 10:09 AM By Joan Dylan

Today’s Moto Monday Quote:“That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” Friedrich Nietzche   My podcast today is with a dear friend that you may also know from her radio career here in Connecticut, Beth Bradley.  Hear what today’s Moto Monday quote means to Beth and how these words sustained her through a life and death battle, and finally recovery and a very bright future. Listen to Moto Monday Podcast here!!!

 

  1. Emily McNamara says:
    August 29, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    Hey, Beth and Joan! I will never forget those days and now these days which are so precious. You are a terrific role model, Beth, and I think of you always on the tough days. Love you!

