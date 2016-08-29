Moto Monday: That Which Does Not Kill Us….

Today’s Moto Monday Quote:“That which does not kill us makes us stronger.” –Friedrich Nietzche My podcast today is with a dear friend that you may also know from her radio career here in Connecticut, Beth Bradley. Hear what today’s Moto Monday quote means to Beth and how these words sustained her through a life and death battle, and finally recovery and a very bright future. Listen to Moto Monday Podcast here!!!
Hey, Beth and Joan! I will never forget those days and now these days which are so precious. You are a terrific role model, Beth, and I think of you always on the tough days. Love you!