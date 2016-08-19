Flashback Friday: 2008 – Michael Phelps Wins 8 Gold Medals

It was 8 years ago this month, that Michael Phelps surpassed Mark Spitz in winning the most gold medals at a single Olympics. He won 8 at the summer games in Beijing.

Also in August 2008, Major League Baseball began using instant replay.

And, after 10 years on-the-air, PBS pulled Teletubbies off the PBS Kids block until 2015.

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for the week of August 23, 2008:

#5 – Timbaland featuring One Republic – Apologize

#4 – John Mayer – Say

#3 – David Cook – Time of My Life

#2 – Sara Bareilles – Love Song

#1 – Leona Lewis – Bleeding Love