Dr. Ducharme’s Blog April 18, 2016 Is Pornography a Threat to Virility

There has been a lot of research lately about the effects of so much pornography in our society. It is everywhere, there variety is endless and is becoming addicting to many. But a new finding suggests that when men maintain a steady habit of achieving sexual release by viewing pornography multiple times a day they often develop difficulty in sexual functioning with real life partners. The desire may be there, there may feel very attracted to the person, but they just can’t perform.

An article on the April 11, 2016 issue of Time magazine takes a good look at why men who grew up with internet porn are becoming advocates of turning it off. I think the article is definitely worth reading.In 2006 there were 58 million monthly visitors to adult websites and 167 million internet users. 2016 statistics report that there are now 107 million monthly visits to adult sites and 259 million internet users. The average age of first porn viewing is 11-13 by boys. 46% of men and 16% of women ages 18-39 intentionally view pornography in a given week. Take a look around you. How many of you know young teens that have unlimited access to the internet. Actually, there are a lot of preteens and elementary age kids playing on iPads with no restrictions or supervision.

Many people react on a gut level or even religious level to the use of porn.But this issue isn’t about morality. It is about some incredible biological and psychological consequences. In fact, sometimes the use of pornography can actually enhance a relationship if used by a couple in a healthy way. Porn is also helpful for people who for a variety of reasons are unable to engage in sex with a partner. But, lets look at some more of the negative concerns:

A 2014 fMRI study from the Max Planck Institute found that habitual porn use may have an effect on the brain. The found that the more pornography that men consumed the smaller the brain striatum, the reward center of the brain. They also showed less response to pornographic pictures in the same area. another study found that the more frequent porn users were more impulsive and had less ability to delay gratification. A brain scan study out of the University of Cambridge in 2014 showed that men with compulsive sexual behavior responded to explicit clips in the same way users of drugs respond to drugs: they craved them even if they didn’t like them.

Heavy porn users find they have to look for more and more variety to get the same level of arousal.Sometimes this can even lead to viewing and getting aroused by more aggressive sexual behaviors. Obviously, this can have a stunning and very negative effect on a real relationship. Women can not compete with what is being viewed.They report feeling as if they are playing a part in a movie to try to keep their partner interested and aroused. Many feel isolated and rejected.

There are now websites springing up to help those who feel they need support to give up this habit. Sites like addicted to porn.com, yourbrainonporn.com provide help for those trying to break the habit.

Clearly we need more research in this area. However, I want to at least have this blog serve as a reminder to parents and grandparents to make sure the children and young teens in your care have supervision in what websites the access. All it takes is one click to start down a path of habitual pornography. Parental controls can be installed with little more effort.